Civil servant claims trial to bribery charge

KOTA KINABALU: A civil servant claimed trial in the Sessions Court here on Thursday to a bribery charge involving RM1,500 three years ago.

Duati Gunggut, 55, who appeared before judge Abu Bakar Manat, was charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission 2009.

The senior administration assistant was accused of corruptly receiving the money from a 54-year-old man which was allegedly banked into his account as a reward to speed up repayment application of execution bond for two projects involving road repair and surau, implemented by a company.

The alleged offence took place at a bank branch in Keningau at 12.59pm on September 20, 2018.

The court fixed September 27 to re-mention the case and the accused was released on a bail of RM7,000 with RM3,000 deposit with one local surety.

The court also ordered the unrepresented accused to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office in Keningau twice a month and his passport to be impounded by the court.