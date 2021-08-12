CM  launches computer aid program in Kudat

KUDAT: A total of 513 students from various schools here received laptops from the State Government to assist them in their online lessons.

The presentation was held in conjunction with the official launch of the Bantuan Ihsan Komputer (BAIK) programme by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor at the Kudat Golf and Marina Resort on Thursday.

Receiving on behalf of all the recipients in Sabah was Deputy Education Director Dr Kassim Hussein while District Education Officer Kusdi Ribut received the laptops for the eligible students in Kudat.

The State Government is handing out 10,000 units of laptop to underprivileged students sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) this year in Sabah.

A total of RM15 million has been allocated for phase one of the programme.

The Special Tasks Minister in collaboration with the State Education Department was responsible for identifying the eligible recipients from secondary schools (SMK and SMJK – 9,842 students) and Sekolah Menengah Agama Negeri (158 students), while the laptops were supplied by Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry through Sabah Net for a three-month duration beginning July 19.

According to Hajiji, the government decided to give the laptops to SPM and STPM candidates not just to help them in their Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) programme but also for their future use in the higher learning institutions.

BAIK is supported by the VSAT ConnectMeNow Service and the Jendela Programme.

Earlier, the Chief Minister dropped by Kampung Landung Ayang near here to personally hand over the laptop to Muhd Azman Sumar, 19, who will be sitting for his STPM at SMK Kudat this year.

Hajiji also presented a mock cheque of RM144,000 to 72 students who excelled in the 2020 STPM examinations.

The students who would receive RM2,000 each were represented by Dr Kassim.