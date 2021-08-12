Commercial premise in Batu Kawa listed in HIDE today – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 12): Emart Batu Kawa here has been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed in a statement today.

This brought the number of premises in Sarawak listed in the HIDE system to 284 to date.

On May 8, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken.

He said premises listed under HIDE were different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general, and they do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, Khairy added.