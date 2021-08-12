Confidence motion on PM to be tabled on Sept 7 – Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 12): The motion of confidence on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat sitting on Sept 7, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

Speaking at a press conference after the ‘Turun Padang Secara Maya’ programme with CyberSecurity Malaysia here, the Pahang PN chairman said the matter had been decided, in accordance with the standing orders of Parliament for the next sitting session.

“For now, that is the date and a notice has been issued by the Dewan Rakyat speaker (Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun) for it to be held on Sept 7,” he said adding that the notification notice had also been distributed to all Members of Parliament (MP), thus debunking claims that the motion would be tabled on Aug 18.

Muhyiddin had previously stressed that his legitimacy as Prime Minister and the position of the PN government would be determined through a vote of confidence at Dewan Rakyat this September.

The Fourth Term Meeting of the 14th Parliament is scheduled from Sept 6 to Sept 30.

Asked how the confidence vote would be carried out, Saifuddin said the matter was still being discussed by the Cabinet.

“The Cabinet is still discussing it, including the possibility that Muhyiddin will be given the opportunity to deliver a speech before the vote takes place or the motion may be brought by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob or other appointed ministers,” he said.

On the support for Muhyiddin, Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota MP, said he would stand firm with all PN component parties that have expressed their unwavering support for the Prime Minister’s leadership.

Refuting claims that Muhyiddin was delaying the 15th General Election (GE15), he stressed that the Prime Minister had to take into account the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Prime Minister has repeatedly emphasised this matter…it (GE15) has to be postponed due to the Covid-19 situation,” he said. – Bernama