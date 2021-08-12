Covid-19: Record high of 1,216 new cases in Sarawak as country breaches the 21,000 mark

KUCHING (Aug 12): Sarawak today hit a record high of new Covid-19 cases at 1,216, as the whole nation breached the 21,000 mark.

According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post, Malaysia recorded a total of 21,668 new cases, with Selangor topping the list at 6,278 cases.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,436), Kedah (2,143), Sabah (2,052), Johor (1,706), Penang (1,229) then Sarawak.

Sarawak Health Director Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed when contacted said that the reason for the drastic surge of new cases in the state today could be due to the lack of adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“If you wear face masks properly and observe physical distancing, the virus cannot spread,” he said.

Dr Mohamed Sapian also explained that with the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus, the transmissibility is higher.

“So fully vaccinated people, when they get the infection, it is less severe, but they can still get the disease and be able to spread it to others.

“Everyone should now go back to the basics – wear face masks, avoid crowded and confined spaces, and observe physical distancing. We can do it,” he said.

Meanwhile, states recording less than 1,000 cases are Kelantan (972), Perak (930), Negeri Sembilan (899), Pahang (629), Terengganu (594), Melaka (494 ), Labuan (11), Perlis (23), and Putrajaya (56).

Dr Noor Hisham said the cumulative number of confirmed cases nationwide to date is at 1,342,215.