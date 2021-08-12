Covid-19: Sarawak Health director blames SOP flouters for record high new cases in state today

KUCHING (Aug 12): Sarawak Health director Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed blamed standard operating procedure (SOP) flouters as the main cause which led to a spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the state today.

He said these SOP flouters attended social and family gatherings such as birthdays or farewell celebrations, funerals and tahlil prayers, group sports activities, and physical meetings, and even sparked workplace infections.

“There are still many people gathering in public places and chatting at eateries without wearing face masks.

“There are also employers who still refuse to allow their employees to undergo screening or work from home when they have symptoms, until the onset of clusters in the workplace,” he said in a statement today.

He was commenting on today’s record high of 1,216 new cases in the state, bringing the cumulative number of Sarawak cases to 84,603.

Dr Mohamed Sapian stressed that the public should avoid gathering for social activities, be it celebrations or functions.

“Don’t let the joy during the celebration or festivities end with grief and the loss of those we love,” he said.

On reopening of the business sector and increase of allowed manpower at workplaces, he said it showed that the government’s step in reviving the social and economy was in line with the increasing immunisation rate.

However, he said, the flexibility given does not mean that the fight against Covid-19 is over.

He stressed that the public still need to wear face masks in public, practice physical distancing and high level of personal hygiene practices.

“The public is urged to stay at home if there are no important matters. Do not visit family members, neighbors or friends for no reason.

“In fact, do not bring children or people who have not been vaccinated to crowded and cramped public places. If they have no choice, always ensure face masks are worn and physical distancing with everyone is practiced as well as adhering to the SOPs,” he said.

To employees, he reminded them not to come to workplace if they are unwell. Instead, he said, employers should be responsible for ensuring that only healthy workers are allowed to come to workplace, while the unwell ones are to be sent for Covid-19 screenings.

“Sarawakians are urged not to be complacent and remain vigilant. We have not yet won and we must not give up in the fight against this pandemic. Together we are responsible for flattening the curve,” said Dr Mohamed Sapian.