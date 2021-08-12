DAP proposes govt agencies extend over-the-counter service hours

KUCHING (Aug 12): DAP Sarawak has suggested that over-the-counter service hours of government agencies be extended from 8am to 8pm to clear all current backlog.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the appointment system used for the past few months in certain government agencies such as the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) licensing department, Land and Survey Department, Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Immigration Department are causing great inconvenience and economic costs to the people.

“As a result, for Land and Survey, land transactions were delayed for weeks and months (most of these transactions have very strict time schedules) and for the Immigration department, foreign workers’ permits applications and extensions delayed.

“To make matters worse, the LHDN limits 100 trade licence renewal or new licence applications per day. Trade licences have to be renewed yearly. With such quota of 100 applications for renewal and new trade licences per day, there is only a maximum 25,000 trade licences renewal and new licence applications per year for the whole of Kuching.

“That is grossly insufficient. That is also the reason why Sarawak is one of the worst GDP negative growth states. Besides that, under the Perikatan Nasional Kerajaan Gagal, not only our healthcare system is at the brink of breaking down but some over-the-counter services of the government departments are also at the brink of breaking down,” said Chong in a statement yesterday.

As a result, he said businesses could hardly get their trade licences renewed and many could not get their road taxes paid.

“Many of those who could get things done, got them done with extra costs. It seems that the users must now pay extra money to get their appointment dates, otherwise, they will have to wait forever.

“All these have severe economic costs to businesses. It is not only causing great inconvenience to the people but also great economic costs,” he said.

Chong who is also Stampin Member of Parliament, added, that given that there is the 50 percent workforce restrictions, all these government departments should not continue with its 8 to 5 work hour schedule.

“Since there is a 50 percent restriction of workforce at any one time, then divide them into two shifts of six working hour a day. In order to maximise the service hours for the public and clear all the current backlog, the offices should not be closed for lunch or dinner but the workers may take turns for a short break during their shifts.

“Lengthening the time for the over-the-counter service is the only way now to facilitate the provision of such services to the people and help to uplift our State’s economy.

“Otherwise, with all these very business-relevant services working at less than 50 percent capacity, we will be very slow in our economic recovery,” he warned.