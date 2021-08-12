Dine-in only for fully vaccinated

KOTA KINABALU: The state government will be following the federal’s decision to ease restrictions on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for fully vaccinated individuals.

The newly updated SOP was released by the Sabah National Security Council on Thursday.

For dine-in, Sabah will only allow fully-vaccinated individuals to enter eateries, and their status in MySejahtera application must be “low risk”.

All food premises are allowed to operate for takeaway or dine-in, however only fully vaccinated and low-risk workers allowed to be in the premises.

For the tourism sector, although hotels are only allowed to operate for quarantine and essential services, individuals from the same district are allowed to stay as long as guests and hotel staff are fully vaccinated.

However, services like gymnasium, swimming pool, hall and seminar rooms are not allowed to operate.

Tourism activities are not allowed except for Travel Bubble, while tourists and operators must be fully vaccinated and have obtained approval from the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee.

For supermarket and hypermarket, only customers and workers with full dose of vaccine and low risk status in MySejahtera are allowed to enter the premises.

While most shops are allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm, pharmacies are allowed to open until 9 pm, while petrol stations can operate from 5 am to 10 pm.