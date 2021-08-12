Driver killed after ramming van into stalled lorry in Batu Niah

MIRI (Aug 12): A 69-year-old van driver was killed when he crashed into a stalled lorry parked by the roadside in front of the Bekenu Immigration Detention Centre in Batu Niah today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said the deceased was identified as Jong Sze Chan.

He said the department received a distress call on the accident at around 5.36am and rushed five personnel from Batu Niah fire station, led by senior fire officer II Azizul Rahman, to the scene located 45km away.

“Upon arrival, Bomba personnel found that the accident involved a van and a lorry.

“The malfunctioned lorry parked by the roadside in front of the Bekenu Immigration Detention Centre is believed to have been hit from behind by the van, which was heading towards Miri,” said Law.

Firefighters had to extricate the van driver from the wreckage.

Medical personnel at the scene pronounced the driver dead and brought the body to the hospital for a post-mortem.

The 24-year-old lorry driver and his assistant escaped unharmed.

The operation ended at 6.50am.