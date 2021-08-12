EMCO at 14 localities in four states from Saturday – Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): Five more localities in Sabah, six in Kelantan, two in Pahang and one in Sarawak will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Saturday until Aug 27, said Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said the affected areas in Sabah included two localities in Keningau, namely Bumi Timber Sdn Bhd factory as well as its workers’ quarters at Batu 27, Jalan Sook and Perusahaan Kosinar Sdn Bhd and its workers’ quarters at Batu 28, Jalan Sook.

“The other three localities are Taman Puri Warisan, Kota Kinabalu; Kampung Pengiran, Sipitang and Kampung Wokok Kinuta, Kota Belud,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (NRP) today.

Hishamuddin said the EMCO in Kelantan would involve Kampung Chenerai; Kampung Lubok Kawah; Kampung Pohon Tanjong, Kampung Pak Jak and part of Kampung Landar in Pasir Mas; as well as Kampung Kubang Sawa in Tumpat.

He said other localities involved were Kampung Bongkok, Bera and Kampung Gadak, Rompin in Pahang and Sri Datai Mining Sdn Bhd workers’ quarters in Mukah, Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the EMCO at Taman Desa Bidara, Kuala Ketil, Baling in Kedah; Amber Court Apartment and Grand Ion Delemon construction site, Genting Highlands, Bentong in Pahang; Kampung Wek Batu 23, Labok, Machang in Kelantan and Kampung Gambaron 2, Telupid in Sabah, scheduled to end tomorrow would be extended until Aug 27.

The EMCO in several localities in Sabah involving Sabah Forest Industry (SFI) housing, Sipitang; Kampung Lembah Permai and Kampung Pugi Gunsapou in Ranau; Kampung Bayangan and Kampung Purakagis in Keningau; Kampung Marintaman in Sipitang; Kampung Tembidong-Bidong, Telupid and Kampung Airport Lama, Tawau, will end tomorrow as scheduled.

Hishammuddin said the EMCO would also end in Kampung Padang Kubu, Mukim Tebak, Kemaman, Terengganu; Kampung Seratau, Kuching, Sarawak; Felda Sungai Koyan 3, Mukim Ulu Jelai, Lipis, Pahang and Kampung Lubok Stol, Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, Kelantan.

Termination of the EMCO tomorrow also involved four localities in Perak Tengah, Perak, namely Kampung Biak Hilir, Mukim Bandar and Kampung Biak Darat; Kampung Biak Barok and part of Kampung Pasir Salak in Mukim Pasir Salak, he said.

In another development, Hishammuddin said following checks by the Compliance Operation Task Force yesterday, 60 premises in the manufacturing and business sectors were ordered to close immediately, for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP).

He said a total of 291 individuals were also compounded and 37 others remanded yesterday for committing the same offence.

On Op Benteng, he said seven illegal immigrants were detained and nine land vehicles were seized.

Hishammuddin also stated that 690 individuals arrived at the country’s entry points yesterday, and so far, the 10,053 individuals who arrived from abroad were still undergoing compulsory quarantine at 83 hotels, 11 Public Training Institutes, as well as private learning institutions across the country. – Bernama