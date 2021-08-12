Fake vaccination cert: No report in Sarawak yet, says CCID chief

KUCHING (Aug 12): Police in Sarawak have yet to receive any report on fake digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates reportedly being offered for sale online.

“So far, we have yet to receive any complaints or reports regarding such fake certificates,” said Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) head Supt Maria Rasid when contacted yesterday.

She was asked to comment on a report by a news portal that printed Covid-19 digital vaccination certificates ‘confirming’ that an individual has been fully vaccinated were being sold by irresponsible parties online for RM15.

The fake ‘cert’ displays information such as a photograph of the holder of the digital vaccination certificate along with the date and location the vaccine dose was given.

Maria said police will investigate the matter on a case-to-case basis if a person is found to be using a fake digital vaccination certificate.

“The offence which they commit will depend on how the fake digital vaccination certificate was being used,” she added.

On Tuesday, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali warned that the ministry will take stern action against any quarter who tries to forge digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates in the MySejahtera application.

He said the ministry’s enforcement division and other authorities view the issue seriously and would take necessary actions to curb such sale, adding that the issue will be brought to the ministry’s special meeting soon to discuss the suitable methods to address the matter.