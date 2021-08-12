Fire destroys Port Klang plastic recycling factory

SHAH ALAM (Aug 12): A plastic recycling factory in the Bandar Sultan Sulaiman industrial area, Port Klang, near here, caught fire yesterday evening, and the situation has been brought under control.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said that his department was able to fully control the fire, but it would take time to extinguish the fire completely as it involved plastic items.

“We have controlled the fire from spreading to the next building. Alhamdulillah, currently no casualties have been reported, and the workers in the building are believed to have managed to evacuate to safety. Fire-fighting now is in full swing.

“I received information from my men (regarding the fire) before 9 this evening but (the fire) may have started earlier. For now, I can’t give more information. We also mobilised about 60 personnel and officers for this operation,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said that thus far, about 90 per cent of the factory has been destroyed.

Norazam said this when asked about the development of the fire situation in the Port Klang area, after a 20-second video recording of the incident was posted on Facebook. — Bernama