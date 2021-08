Five Sabah localities under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Five localities in Sabah will be placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Saturday until August 27.

They are Taman Puri Warisan (Kota Kinabalu), Kampung Pengiran (Sipitang), Kampung Wokok Kinuta (Kota Belud), Bumi Timber Sdn Bhd factory and its workers’ quarters as well as Kosinar Sdn Bhd and its workers’ quarters (Keningau).

The EMCO at Kampung Gambaron 2 in Telupid is extended while the lockdown at Kampung Lembah Permai and Kampung Pugi Gunsapou, Ranau; Kampung Bayangan and Kampung Purakagis, Keningau; Kampung Marintaman and Sabah Forest Industry (SFI) housing in Sipitang; Kampung Tembidong-Bidong, Telupid; and Kampung Airport Lama, Tawau will end as scheduled on Friday.