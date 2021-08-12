Forcing children to be injected with toxic mRNA substance is a war crime, group tells Bandar Kuching MP

KUCHING (Aug 12): Several non-government organisations, doctors and individuals objected to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii’s recent suggestion of getting children aged 12 to 17 years old vaccinated ahead of the school reopening on Sept 1.

They said for a lawmaker like Yii, ignorance is no excuse of the law.

“If what he is proposing would result in the death of many children, he should be charged for mass murder or war crime,” the group said in a statement today.

The statement was undersigned by the retired police commissioners Dato’ Asri Yusoff (Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia) and Dato’ Shabudin Abdul Wahab (Covid Research Centre, AHM Group), Tunku Azwil Tunku Abd Razak (Gabungan NGO Islam), Colonel (Rtd) Dr Jaharan Singh (former Senior Medical Officer, Malaysian Armed Forces), Major (Rtd) Mior Rosli Mior Mohd Jaafar and 15 doctors.

The 15 doctors were Dr Abdul Wahab Khalid Osman, Dr Wan Julia Sham Dato Ariffin, Dr Selva Kumar S Sinnadurai, Dr Durairajoo Govindarajoo, Prof Dr Aziz Al Safi, Dr Ahmad Khalis Mohamed Munawar, Dr Ahmad Hassan Masduki, Dr Satvinder Singh Khelae, Dr Narjit Singh Harbans Singh, Dr Rosmawati Mohamed, Dr Zawawi Abdullah, Dr Nurulhuda Mohammed Zabidi, Dr Amir Shahmi Md Ali, Prof Dato Dr Aminuddin Ahmad and Dr Muhammad Abdussalaam Jemain.

The statement said: “If found guilty, Yii should be hanged like what happened in the Nuremberg Trials of 1945-46, where many Nazi doctors, scientists and officials were found guilty of war crimes (such as forcing experimental drugs on their victims) and were sentenced to death by hanging.”

“We are opposed to any mandatory vaccination in the first place, especially on our children, as it contravenes the Nuremberg Code and is against the core principles of human rights. The Bandar Kuching MP for must be referring to the only so-called “vaccine” designated for this purpose – already proven toxic Pfizer experimental mRNA chemical gene.

“It would appear that the MP concerned is either very ignorant or very stupid because he does not even know, like many other MPs what really is a vaccine, why this Pfizer “vaccine” is useless against the new variants and why this Pfizer “vaccine” has already been proven to be very toxic. Or if he knew, then he must be very evil to make the suggestion in the first place. Perhaps, he is a fascist and racist as most of the school children that he is proposing to force “vaccinate” on with this toxic substance, are Malays or Muslims,” said the group.

The statement added that Malaysia was the only hot weather and Muslim majority developing country in the world to have ordered 44.8 million doses of the very temperature sensitive Pfizer vaccine, plus another 1 million doses donated recently by the United States (US) government, making it for a total of 22.9 million people in a total population of 32 million people.

It explained that the Pfizer synthetic mRNA chemical gene was not a vaccine according to the definition of a vaccine by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and also more importantly, the US Patent Office which rejected Dr Anthony Fauci’s application many years ago on using this same mRNA gene technology as a HIV “vaccine”.

It was rejected on the grounds that the person injected with this mRNA gene substance cannot be protected from getting infected with the disease and it cannot stop the transmission of the disease like what traditional tried and tested vaccines would be able to do, the statement added.

“At the onset when this Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” was launched in December 2020, it was made clear by all parties involved (Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CDC, National Institutes of Health (NIH) and World Health Organisation (WHO)) that this “vaccine” cannot protect the person and prevent the infection of Covid-19 (as traditional vaccines could do). This Pfizer “vaccine” can only reduce the severity of the symptoms and reduce hospitalisation but it comes with a heavy risk of possible deadly and crippling side effects, which may occur much later.

“Both the CDC and Dr Anthony Fauci have just stated (last week) and supported by the data from those heavily “vaccinated” countries such as US, United Kingdom and Israel that the mRNA gene “vaccines” are useless against the Delta and other new variants. So what is the point of” vaccinating” with this toxic substance which would not protect those people injected but may cause harmful side effects now or later on?” it continued.

The statement also included five facts on why the Pfizer mRNA is toxic and harmful.

Firstly, Japanese Government-sponsored Bio-distribution study announced over North American radio station “ON Point” on May 28, 2021 by independent Canadian expert Prof Dr Byram Bridle that this mRNA gene chemical would produce very toxic Spike Protein (like billions of microscopic durians) which would seep into the blood circulation system to cause blot clots, heart failure, brain damage and other organ failures. It may not happen immediately but probably over longer term period of one to two years.

Secondly, the lipid nanoparticles’ covering the mRNA molecule, made of Polyethylene Glycol, were also known to be very harmful to human body. They were also likely to destroy women’s fertility as confirmed by independent world class Canadian pathologist Dr Roger Hodgkinson on June 11, 2021.

Thirdly, the Spanish Graphene Oxide Study by Almeria University, interim report published on June 28, 2021 on the presence of large quantities of graphene oxide (semiconductor and magnetic), which can be very toxic to the body.

Fourthly, the Blood Smear Study announced on July 18, 2021 by medical expert Dr Jane Ruby, which revealed the sick-looking conditions of blood cells after taking the mRNA.

Lastly, since last year (2020), the US Government NIH website has stated very clearly that this synthetic mRNA approach “can have serious health risks, such as toxicity, inflammation and cancer”.

“Pfizer has not responded, up to today, to any of the above five facts. Why? Therefore, how can we trust the lives of our people to be injected with a substance that we have zero expertise in verifying the safety of its contents?

“Pfizer is notorious internationally and probably the most corrupt, unethical and evil company in the world (they were charged and found guilty on countless occasions for fraud, corruption, briberies and doing illegal tests on children all over the world),” the statement said.

It also claimed that Pfizer was also closely linked to a Zionist R & D organisation (Technion) involved in the killings and oppression of Palestinian civilians in the Occupies Palestinian Terriroties). Nazi-like Pfizer in March 2020, was reported by Aljazeera to even dare to try to bully and blackmail the governments of Argentina, Brazil and India (to hand over military and other assets to Pfizer) for the supply of their “vaccine” to these countries.

On vaccinating children with the Pfizer “vaccine”, the recent alarm bell about mRNA vaccine-induced myocarditis first sounded in April 2020 from news report in Israel where 60 young adults were inflicted, mostly after the second vaccine shot. This had led the US CDC to have an emergency meeting to reevaluate the vaccination programme for those from ages 12 to 17 and a public warning by the US FDA in the meantime.

“There is still a lot of unknown regarding myocarditis on young people after vaccination. There is no long-term study whether the vaccine-induced myocarditis among the young would lead to arrhythmia and permanent scarring of the heart tissues. If so, this might lead to unintended early heart failure cases among the young.

“Numerous countries have put a hold to the vaccination programme for the young, including our country. Any suggestion that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the harm at this stage with the facts on safety and toxicity above and that it is useless against the Delta variant, is totally insane,” said the statement.