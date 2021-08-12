Go-eCommerce Onboarding and Shop Malaysia Online campaigns to benefit 10,000 businesses – Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): The Go-eCommerce Onboarding and Shop Malaysia Online campaigns will enable 10,000 businesses to enjoy wider market reach through online businesses, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the Malaysian Productivity Corporation and the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation would work together to make the campaigns involving incentive packages worth RM200 million allocated under Budget 2021 successful.

“The mandate given under MyDigital aims to accelerate online e-commerce programmes for offline food and beverage businesses to increase productivity and economic competitiveness of businesses.

“Collective efforts towards digitalisation are showing results as Malaysia’s position has risen from 26th place in 2020 to 22nd place in 2021 in the category of ‘digital transformation of companies’ in the World Competitiveness Yearbook (WCY),” he said in the 65th Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (LAKSANA) report released today.

The Go-eCommerce Onboarding campaign aims to guide and facilitate more micro businesses and SMEs to leverage on e-commerce and e-payments as a new way of doing business and expanding their market reach.

The Shop Malaysia Online campaign aims to encourage online transactions through promotions related to the support of the e-commerce and e-payment sectors.

Both campaigns are scheduled to run from July 1 to Dec 31, 2021

Tengku Zafrul said a series of webinars would be organised with key e-commerce players such as Touch N ‘Go, Boost, Beep and others starting today to facilitate and guide the businesses to transition to online business.

In another development, he said the government had approved wage subsidy applications worth RM1.334 billion under the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) 2.0 as of July 30.

He said the amount had been channelled to 77,226 employers to continue operating and maintain employment for 681,838 workers.

For the Reskilling and Upskilling Programmes, he said a total of 150,908 participants had been approved as of July 30, compared to 150,764 in the previous week, to participate in the programmes provided. – Bernama