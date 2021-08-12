Gov’t channels over RM941 mln under frontliners special allowance – Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): A total of RM941.38 million has been channelled under the Frontliners Allowance as of July 30, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Tengku Zafrul, who is also Coordinating Minister for the National Recovery Plan, said the amount was based on 2,580,506 claims from physicians, nurses and other medical personnel directly involved in the management and containment of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“This allowance is also extended to members of the army, police, customs, immigration, fire department, the Civil Defence Force and RELA who have been directly involved in implementing the Movement Control Order,” he said in the 65th Report of the Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) today.

In the meantime, he said RM4.37 million had been channelled to 535 recipients through the CENDANA Recovery Initiatives as of July 30.

For the initiative, the government has allocated RM10 million which is expected to benefit 3,000 artists and organisations in the Malaysian arts and culture sector.

Besides that, Tengku Zafrul said 137,659 workers had managed to get jobs through the Recruitment Incentive and Training Assistance Programme during the same period.

Among the major industries and sectors that employ workers include manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, he said. – Bernama