Health Ministry: 30 pct Malaysia’s new 318 Covid-19 deaths are ‘brought-in-dead’

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): Malaysia hit its second-highest single-day Covid-19 death toll today, with 318 fatalities linked to the highly infectious virus.

This brings the total to 11,691 since the start of the pandemic early last year.

The Ministry of Health also announced that 1,059 individuals were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in the same 24-hour period.

Of that total, 543 need the assistance of a ventilator to breathe.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor had the highest number of fatalities, at 118, which makes up almost 30 per cent of the total death toll.

Johor were second at 52, followed by 45 in Kuala Lumpur, 28 in Sabah, 19 in Kedah, 10 each in Penang and Melaka, nine in Perak, eight in Pahang, seven in Negri Sembilan and four each in Sarawak, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“From the 318 deaths, 256 were Malaysians and 62 non-Malaysians. Of that total 93 (30 per cent) were brought in dead (BID).

“Fifth-seven BID were Malaysians,” he said in his daily Covid-19 statement.

A look at the death chart showed 68 male and 58 female deaths in Selangor today of which 85 were Malaysians. Selangor had 40 BID (22 Malaysians), Kuala Lumpur had 37 (25 Malaysians), Sabah 10 (six Malaysians) while Penang and Melaka had two BIDs, both Malaysians.

As for hospital fatalities, 78 deaths were recorded Selangor (63 Malaysians), 50 in Johor (44 Malaysians), 19 in Kedah (18 Malaysians), eight each in Penang and Melaka, nine in Perak, seven in Negri Sembilan (six Malaysians) and four each in Terengganu, Kelantan and Sarawak, all Malaysians. – MalayMail