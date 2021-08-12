Kedah gov’t never awarded RM1.3 bln project to any party – MB Sanusi

ALOR SETAR (Aug 12): The Kedah state government has never awarded a project worth RM1.3 billion to any party, said Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Instead, he said the racing circuit project in Langkawi, was an investment project of a private company and it would be developed in collaboration with Permodalan Kedah Berhad (PKB) as the landowner.

“The state government also does not have that much money to fund such development projects,” he said via a post on his Facebook page tonight.

The statement was issued after PKR member, S.Indrani lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today, claiming that the menteri besar had abused his power by awarding a project to a company allegedly owned by a bankrupt.

Muhammad Sanusi said the negotiation and cooperation on the tourism project was done between companies and not between individuals.

On the allegation by the PKR party member that a certain individual, said to be a bankrupt is involved in the private company, he said it was a company’s matter and had nothing to do with the Kedah state government.

“The government is of the view that the allegation of ‘abuse of power in awarding a state government project to the company’ made by the PKR member is rash and just a political propaganda,” he said.

He said the state government has always been transparent and maintained the highest level of integrity in implementing any development project in Kedah.

“The state government is also always open to study, accept and cooperate in any investment proposal in the state, should there be a private entity with the financial ability, experience and determination to invest in any project that will contribute to the development of the economic sector in Kedah.

“The achievements and investors’ confidence to invest in Kedah are testaments to our commitment in working for the people of this state,” he said. – Bernama