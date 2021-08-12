Kg Semop mosque razed to the ground in afternoon blaze

SIBU (Aug 12): The Kampung Semop mosque in Pulau Bruit, Daro was razed to the ground yesterday afternoon.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement a report was received at 5.41pm.

Seven firefighters, led by senior fire officer II Imran Ahmad, were sent to the scene.

“The journey to the scene took almost an hour due to the ferry crossing from Lassa trunk road to go Pulau Bruit,” said the statement.

“Upon arrival, the fire had already destroyed about 95 per cent of the Al-Amin mosque, measuring about 120 by 20 feet.”

The firefighters managed to extinguish the fire by using water from nearby water tankers belonging to the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

The cause of the fire and extent of the losses have yet to be ascertained.

The operation was completed at 8.12pm.