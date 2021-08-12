Kuching Sessions Court discharges and acquits youth of rape charge

KUCHING (Aug 12): The Sessions Court here today discharged and acquitted a 22-year-old youth, who was charged with raping a 16-year-old girl.

Judge Jason Juga made the decision after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against the accused.

According to Jason, the prosecution failed to prove the essential elements of the charge framed under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code for rape.

The accused was charged with allegedly raping the victim in a house in Petra Jaya around 8.30pm in May 2018.

It was revealed that the accused, who was 19 at the time, was friends with the victim.

As he was charged in 2019, the court categorised the accused as a young offender and released him on RM8,000 court bail.

A total of six witnesses were called to the stand during the trial.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Needa Lim.