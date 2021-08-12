LDP pledges full support for GRS state govt

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) yesterday expressed its full support for the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) State Government led by the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

LDP president Datuk Chin Su Phin said the evolving political tussle in West Malaysia was ill-timed as the country was still battling against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the tabling of a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin by the opposition and pressuring party members to resign from the Cabinet would not be able to turn things around. Chin stressed that political parties should put aside their differences and work together for the survival of the country, the rakyat and economy during the Covid-19 crisis.

Regrettably, he said a number of selfish politicians were more preoccupied with scheming their revolt against the present government in an attempt to overthrow Muhyiddin through the no-confidence vote.

Judging by the current situation, Chin said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong would have appointed a caretaker prime minister in accordance with the Constitution even if Muhyiddin stepped down, which defeated the purpose of the opposition’s revolt.

“At the end of the day, the rakyat are the ones who suffer because their livelihoods are hanging by a thread.”

He emphasized that the people desired political stability, particularly as the pandemic continued to escalate.

“Political stability will ensure the people’s basic rights are safeguarded.

“People who have lost their jobs and livelihoods due to Covid-19 want political leaders to put their wellbeing as priority.”

He added that the GRS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) continued backing for Perikatan Nasional (PN) served to avoid another political chaos that would upend livelihoods.

Chin also expressed gratitude towards Deputy Chief Minister cum Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin for supporting Hajiji’s leadership to safeguard the wellbeing of the people of Sabah.

“LDP’s stance is very clear. We fully support the GRS government regardless of the political tussle in West Malaysia.

“We do not wish to see the political turmoil happening in Sabah because our concern is how to achieve the state’s vaccination target and heal the economy as soon as possible.”

He also reminded the ruling and opposition parties to cast aside their political differences and work together in coming up with effective measures to revive the economy in order to regain the people’ trust.

“This is not the time to pursue personal or party’s agenda.

“The focus now should be implementing effective policies to resuscitate the economy.”