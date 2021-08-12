Meeting with PN leaders yesterday just a normal meeting – Muhyiddin

KUALA TERENGGANU (Aug 12): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that his meeting with several top leaders in Perikatan Nasional (PN) yesterday was just a normal meeting.

“It was a normal meeting because I haven’t seen them for a while…I miss them,” he said jokingly to reporters after visiting the vaccination centre at the Islamic Civilisation Park here today.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin was reported to have held a two-hour meeting with several top leaders in PN at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya.

Among those present were Sarawak Chief Minister cum Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Meanwhile, when asked about his meeting with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang this afternoon, Muhyiddin said he just wanted to visit the Marang MP.

“Because we know that he (Abdul Hadi) has not been in very good health. I was told by the Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar) had also visited him earlier.

“It’s been a while since I last met him (Abdul Hadi)…I really hope he is healthier now so that he can continue discharging his duties for the party and the country,” he said.

Abdul Hadi was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur last June.

Bernama’s check at Abdul Hadi’s residence in Rusila, Marang, found that the meeting of the two leaders had indeed taken place at the residence and lasted about an hour but the details of the meeting were not made available to the media. – Bernama