Muhyiddin to ensure Johor Legislative Assembly focuses on Covid-19, rakyat issues

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is ready to take on the responsibility of ensuring that the Johor Legislative Assembly meeting focuses on issues that address Covid-19 and the state’s economic recovery, rather than politics or matters of self-interest.

Muhyiddin, in a Facebook posting today, said as a member of the Johor legislative assembly and within the capacity he has, he will ensure Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s advice is given priority and acted upon.

“I will ensure Tuanku’s advice is given priority and acted upon especially on efforts taken to contain Covid-19 (pandemic) and on Johor’s and the country’s economic recovery.

“His Highness’ guidance and advice will be a guide for me to carry out my responsibilities as an elected representative,” Muhyiddin, who is also Gambir assemblyman, said.

As a leader, Muhyiddin said he and the rest of the assemblymen are responsible for sincerely helping the people to the best of their abilities and winning the Covid-19 battle together.

Muhyiddin earlier was granted an audience by Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Pasir Pelangi, Johor Bahru to present developments on current national issues before His Highness invited the Prime Minister to lunch, over which Muhyiddin expressed his thanks and appreciation.

Earlier, when opening the fourth session of the 14th State Assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar, Iskandar Puteri, Sultan Ibrahim raised concerns over the increase in Covid-19 cases.

This is following the spread of new variants that are more aggressive and contagious.

Sultan Ibrahim also ordered State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat to immediately postpone the meeting if health assessments found that there was a risk or threat from the pandemic.

The State Assembly sitting was then adjourned to Aug 22 to make way for Covid-19 risk assessment. – Bernama