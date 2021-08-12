National Space Agency: Perseids meteor shower to light up skies from tonight

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): Malaysians will be able to watch the Perseids meteor shower phenomenon that is expected to light the skies beginning late tonight until early tomorrow.

The National Space Agency (Angkasa), in a statement, said an average of between 60 and 100 meteors per hour can be seen streaking across the night sky during the peak of the shower, and can even go up to 150 meteors per hour.

“The Perseids Meteor Shower always shines brightly and is easy to see if the weather is good. You can witness this phenomenon with the naked eye only from a dark location and free from light pollution,” according to the statement.

The phenomenon takes place year when Earth passes through the path of the Comet Swift-Tuttle from July 17 to August 24. — Bernama