One staff must stand-by to check diners’ vaccination status

LABUAN: The Labuan National Security Council (MKN) has urged food and beverage (F&B) operators on the duty-free-island to assign at least one staff to check on each customer’s COVID-19 vaccination status before welcoming them to dine in.

Its director Mohd Hafiez Daud said a thorough check by the food premises’ staff on the diner’s vaccination status would lead to the effectiveness of the dine-in rules for fully vaccinated.

“We believe all the eateries in this island are gearing up to check diners’ vaccination status, before they can welcome them to dine in, as these operators are fully aware if they ignore the dine-in fully vaccinated rules…their business operations could be at stake of COVID-19 infections and temporary business closure.

“The F&B operators have the rights not to allow any individual who had not given cooperation and fail to show the Covid-19 digital vaccine certificates upon request (to dine in),” he told a press conference after conducting spot checks on the new rules at food premises here yesterday.

He said an engagement session was held last Friday with Labuan business chambers as well as food and beverage operators on the importance of the dine-in fully vaccinated rules in business premises.

Mohd Hafiez said the close cooperation from the people is crucial in ensuring Labuan continues to enjoy flexibility and relaxation of movement restrictions.

“We have consumed a long time to get Labuan to achieve herd immunity and moved into Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“We must not let Labuan return to the difficult times with uncontrollable positive cases and emergence of new clusters, therefore, people must be together with the COVID-19 frontliners to address this pandemic which is still far from over,” he said.

Mohd Hafiez also advised F&B staff (assigned to check diner’s vaccination status) who found diner showing fake printed digital vaccination certificates to lodge police report immediately.

“The printed version of the digital certificate is an initiative of an individual and not encouraged by the government,” he said, adding that the Covid-19 vaccination appointment card which stated full vaccination information could still be used to enter F&B premises. – Bernama