Over 2,000 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s daily Covid-19 infections have exceeded 2,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, with 2,052 cases on Thursday.

Despite many localities were placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO), cases are spreading at faster speeds mostly due to close contact with 914 cases (44.5%) followed by symptomatic screenings 440 (21.4%), existing clusters 91, targeted screenings 71 and others 14.4% (296).

“The spread of the Covid-19 virus in two workplaces has resulted in the number of daily cases in Sabah soaring to 2,052.

“Virus transmission on an oil rig (offshore) involving 209 workers, and 109 workers of the Hyatt Centric construction site (opposite Suria Sabah) made Kota Kinabalu record the highest number with 635 cases,” said Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Penampang, with 221 cases, was second on the list followed by Tawau 178, Tuaran 126, Keningau 103, Sandakan 93, Beaufort 86, Kota Belud 84, Telupid 77, Lahad Datu 50, Beluran 47, Sipitang 46, Papar 45, Kalabakan 45, Ranau 44, Putatan 37, Kota Marudu 24, Tongod 21, Tambunan 17, Kuala Penyu 15, Pitas 15, Tenom 15, Semporna 10, Kunak 10, Nabawan 5 and Kudat 3.

One new cluster was reported in Beaufort — Batu Linting.