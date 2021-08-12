Over 3.36 mln Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in S’wak as of yesterday

KUCHING (Aug 12): More than 3.36 million Covid-19 doses of vaccine have been administered across Sarawak as of yesterday, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In an infographics posted on the Sarawak Disaster Information’s Facebook page today, SDMC said over 1.56 million were for the second dose of vaccine, while more than 1.79 million were the first dose.

Yesterday alone, a total of 19,859 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered throughout the state.

Of these, 16,340 were the second dose of vaccine, while the remaining 3,519 were the first dose.

The information was obtained from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force Sarawak.

“Together, we’re one step closer to an immunised Sarawak. Stay Safe, Stay Vigilant,” added the Facebook post.