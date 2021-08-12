Parliament to resume Sept 6, PM’s confidence vote the next day

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): The much-talked about tabling of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s vote of confidence in Parliament has been scheduled for September 7, a day after the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes for the fourth term.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah told a virtual news conference that notice of the motion has been issued by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.

“For now, that is the date, and a notice has been issued by the Dewan Rakyat Speaker for it to be held on September 7,” Saifuddin was quoted as saying by news portal Malaysiakini earlier today.

Kampar MP Thomas Su had earlier shared the fourth term meeting of the 14th Parliament schedule on Twitter, which showed the Dewan Rakyat would reconvene on September 6.

The first day of the first meeting will be marked by a royal address, after which the day’s session will end and be resumed on the next day.

Malaysia has been wracked by political turmoil over the past year following Muhyiddin’s rise to power.

His Perikatan Nasional government is being shaken after ally Umno announced the party was withdrawing its support last month.

However, Muhyiddin still has the support of several MPs from Umno as well as the other members of the Barisan Nasional coalition, MCA and MIC.

The Bersatu president has said he still commands a simple majority of over 111 MPs in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat, as two seats are currently vacant due to the deaths of the incumbents.

Muhyiddin, who is Pagoh MP, promised last week that he will table a motion of confidence in Parliament next month amid calls from his critics to resign. — Malay Mail