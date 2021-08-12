Permit still needed to cross border – police

KOTA KINABALU: Anyone wishing to travel across border still has to produce valid letter or permit to the authority at Movement Control Order (MCO) roadblocks.

State Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department head SAC Yusuh Mat Tais said this is because Sabah still enforces the previous standard operating procedure (SOP) as the state government has not issued a new one.

“We are still implementing the previous SOP, updated on August 6, and anyone who wishes to cross border is required to get a police permit, while for those who have completed their second vaccine dose and wish to cross border, it is still under review.

“Be mindful and control one’s movement, especially in public places such as supermarkets to avoid unnecessary crowd gathering.

“We realised that many people are still unaware that Sabah has not implemented the new SOP that was announced by the Federal Government, so therefore the police will first remind the public of any SOP violation but if it continues then we will not hesitate to take action according to the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yusuh said the police will continue to work and coordinate with the Health Ministry at vaccine dispensing centres (PPV).

“We will coordinate with the Health Ministry to ensure all PPVs in the state are under control to avoid overcrowding,” he said, adding that the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) will continue to assist the police to ensure a smooth operating system.

Yusuh said this after handing out food baskets to 21 families from three villages who were affected by the on-going movement control order.

The three villages are Taman Kolombong, Taman Keramat and Jalan Pinggir at Bukit Bendera.

Yusuh said the families were chosen based on requests made by the Social Welfare Department as well as individuals who had contacted the Kota Kinabalu police contingent.

“We will continue the Ops Bantu program and try to help as many individuals and families who have been affected by the on-going MCO due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Also present was Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah.