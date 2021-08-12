Sibu Rural District Council out to curb poultry rearing at residential houses

SIBU (Aug 12): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will be launching an operation to curb poultry-rearing at compounds of residential houses in Sibujaya, Kemuyang and Stapang next week, said its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

A recent spot check revealed that poultry rearing issue at these places has become critical, necessitating the council to take drastic action, he said.

“The operation will be carried out simultaneously in Sibujaya, Kemuyang and Stapang. We have set up a task force headed by the council’s Public Health Standing Committee chairman, Councillor Kong Chek King.

“The task force had gone down to check and found the situation has gone out of control. Some residents have 10 to 20 chickens at a single house including fighting cocks, old hen and ducks,” Sempurai told The Borneo Post yesterday evening.

He added that the council only permit temporary holding of not more than five birds for family consumption especially mothers in confinement and festivals with written permission from the council’s public health section and health inspector.

“We take this very seriously as rearing more than five chickens at the backyards without council’s permission is an offense under Section (4) (a) of the Cleanliness By-Law.”

During SRDC public health standing committee’s meeting yesterday, it was decided that compounds would be issued, poultry confiscated and chicken coops demolished, he warned.

Rearing of poultry at residential backyard also poses health issues besides being a nuisance to neighbours with flies and stench from droppings, he added.