Statistics Dept finds construction costs higher in most states last month

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): The Building Material Cost Index (BCI) without steel bars for almost all regions in Peninsular Malaysia recorded an increase of between 0.6 per cent and 1.5 per cent for almost all building categories in July 2021 compared to the previous month, said the Department of Statistics, Malaysia (DOSM) today.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said however, the BCI in region C (Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan) and region D (Johor) registered a decrease of between 0.1 and 0.7 per cent for almost all categories of building.

“Meanwhile, the BCI in Kota Kinabalu increased by between 0.3 and 4.8 per cent for almost all categories of building except for timber piling, which decreased by 0.3 per cent, while the BCI in Sandakan increased slightly by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent for almost all building categories,” he said in a statement today.

However, the BCI in Tawau dropped by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent for timber building (-0.2 per cent), timber piling (-0.3 per cent) and reinforced concrete (RC) piling (-0.1 per cent).

The BCI in Kuching recorded growth of between 0.4 and 1.5 per cent for almost all building categories while the BCI in Miri also posted a small increase by 0.1 per cent for five-storey and above (RC) building (for accommodation) and five-storey and above (RC) building (for office).

Mohd Uzir said the BCI with steel bars in July 2021 compared to preceding month for almost all regions in Peninsular Malaysia has increased by between 1.3 per cent and 3.0 per cent for almost all building categories.

However, region C (Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan) and D (Johor) registered a decline of between 0.1 and 0.7 per cent for almost all categories of building.

“The BCI in Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan increased by between 0.1 and 4.7 per cent for almost all categories of building except for timber piling, which decreased by 0.3 per cent in both regions as well as timber building in Sandakan (-0.1 per cent),” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the BCI for Tawau decreased by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent for almost all building categories, while the BCI in Kuching slightly increased by between 0.4 per cent and 1.3 per cent for almost all categories of building.

The BCI in Miri also increased by 0.1 per cent for two- to four-storey (RC) building (flat roof), he added. — Bernama