Three more new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 12): Three new clusters have been detected in Sarawak today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 update statement.

The Bandar Riyal Cluster in Samarahan involved workers and patrons of a community market and a food outlet at Bandar Riyal commercial centre near Jalan Datuk Muhammad Musa in Kota Samarahan near.

SDMC said 47 positive cases, including the index case, were detected from the cluster out of 469 screened, and all positive cases have been admitted into the Sarawak Heart Centre and Unimas quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC).

The second new cluster is the Lubuk Bukut Cluster in Mukah involving coal mine workers and their family members at the workers’ quarters there.

SDMC said 40 positive cases including the index case have been detected from this cluster so far out of 346 screened, while 25 were still waiting for their lab test results.

The Kampung Bungey 2 Cluster in Betong has recorded 28 new cases to date including the index case out of 86 screened, while 53 were still waiting for their lab test results.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced the end of the Sungai Entajum Cluster in Tatau and Pagar Serian Cluster in Serian, as both did not record any new positive cases in the last 28 days.

To date, the state has 96 active clusters, with 18 reported 215 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that recorded new cases were Kampung Sungai Duuh Cluster in Serian (60), Bunga Rampai Cluster in Bau (35), Bungey 2 Cluster in Betong (26), Kampung Senari Cluster in Kuching (19), Melikin Cluster in Serian (18), Kampung Pulo Ulu Cluster in Kuching (14), Bandar Riyal Cluster in Samarahan (13), Kampung Sebat Melayu Cluster in Lundu (10), Kampung Quop Kuching (8), Lubuk Bukut Cluster in Mukah (2), Jalan Kemena Industry Estate 38 Cluster in Bintulu (2), Kampung Bintawa Ulu Cluster in Kuching (2), Peligong Cluster in Saratok (1), Jambatan Lemua Cluster in Beluru (1), Kampung Bintawa Hilir Cluster in Kuching (1), Sessang Cluster in Kabong (1), Dabai Baruh Cluster in Saratok (1) and Kampung Tanjong Bako Cluster in Kuching (1).