Total jobs in economic sector lower by 0.4 pct in Q2 2021, finds Statistics Dept

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): Total jobs in the economic sector were lower by 0.4 per cent to 8.35 million in the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2021), the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) reported today.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in comparison with the previous quarter, total jobs decreased further by 0.9 per cent (Q1 2021: -0.4 per cent) indicating uneven recovery momentum in labour demand following the impact of prolonged health crisis and containment measures imposed since March 2020.

“With the rise of Covid-19 new daily cases during this quarter, stringent containment measures were implemented since the middle of May which limited business operating hours and permitted only essential services to operate.

“These subsequently were reflected by the decrease of 0.5 per cent in filled jobs which recorded 8.17 million jobs in Q2 2021(Q2 2020: 8.21 million),” he said in a statement.

Mohd Uzir said that in this quarter, the number of job vacancies in the economic sector was 178,000, which went up by 5.0 per cent due to the low base number recorded in Q2 2020 (169,500).

The number of job vacancies remained lower than an average of 200,000 job vacancies recorded during the pre-crisis period. Both rates of filled jobs and job vacancies during the quarter remained at 97.9 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively.

Elaborating further on the filled job situation during the second quarter of 2021, he said almost all sectors indicated a downward trend except for the manufacturing sector which posted an increase of 0.9 per cent (Q1 2021: -0.1 per cent) to register 2.16 million jobs.

In terms of composition by skill category, more than half was in the semi-skilled category with a share of 62.4 per cent (5.1 million) whereas the skilled category made up 24.7 per cent (2.0 million).

“Overall, the demand in the economic sector in this quarter remained on a declining trend as business operations had yet to fully resume normalcy following the current public health crisis situation.

“Nevertheless, the ongoing economic stimulus packages and initiatives implemented by the government may ease the burden of businesses and subsequently enable employment to be retained in the economy.

“In addition, the positive development of the vaccination rate as targeted in the National Recovery Plan will enable businesses to gain more promising impact and lift the recovery momentum of labour demand in Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama