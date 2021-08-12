Two more Covid-19 deaths as Sarawak hits record high 1,216 new cases

KUCHING (Aug 12): Sarawak registered two more Covid-19 deaths today as it recorded an all-time high of 1,216 new cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in a statement said that Kuching had once again registered almost half of today’s new cases at 618, out of 25 other districts.

It added that the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state is now 84,603, and death toll at 477.

The two deaths were recorded in Kuching and Serian.

Two other districts that registered three-digit new cases were Serian and Bau at 223 and 116 respectively.

This was followed by Samarahan with 77 new cases, Betong (32), Sibu (28), Lundu (18), Bintulu (16), Simunjan (15), Tebedu (13), Asajaya (9), Miri (7), Saratok (7), Kapit (6), Mukah (6), Selangau (6), Tatau (6), Beluru (3), Dalat (2), Sebauh (2), Kanowit (2), and one each in Sri Aman, Pusa, Belaga and Lawas.

The committee said 789 of the new cases were from close contact screenings; 215 from existing active clusters; 142 from other screenings at health facilities; and 67 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities.

There were also three Import B cases where the individuals had returned or entered from Sabah (1) and Johor (2), it added.

On the latest fatalities, the one in Kuching involved a 50-year-old man who was tested positive on June 23.

SDMC said the man died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), and had a history of hypertension, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.

The death from Serian was of a 69-year-old woman who was tested positive on August 8.

She had a chronic heart disease, and died at Serian Hospital, said SDMC.

Meanwhile, a total of 735 Covid-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

SDMC said 476 were discharged from the SGH and Kuching PKRC; 71 from Serian PKRC ; 57 from Unimas PKRC; 37 from Betong PKRC; 36 from Bintulu Hospital and PKRC; 19 from Sibu Hospital and PKRC; 16 from Miri Hospital and PKRC; 12 from Sarikei Hospital and PKRC; seven from Kapit Hospital and PKRC; and four from Mukah PKRC.

The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 75,797 or 89.59 per cent out of the overall cases, said the committee.

It also said that 8,147 active cases were still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 4,761 were being treated in the SGH and Kuching PKRC Kuching; 875 in Serian PKRC; 733 in Unimas PKRC; 435 in Miri Hospital and PKRC; 419 in Sibu Hospital and PKRC; 306 in Bintulu Hospital and PKRC; 223 in Mukah PKRC; 156 in Betong PKRC; 149 in Sri Aman Hospital; 41 in Sarikei Hospital and PKRC; 40 in Kapit Hospital and PKRC; and nine in Lawas PKRC.