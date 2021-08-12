Two more districts in Sarawak become Covid-19 red zones

KUCHING (Aug 12): Betong and Tebedu districts have been classified as red zone today after recording 52 and 46 local Covid-19 cases respectively in the past two weeks, bringing the number of red zone districts in Sarawak to date to 20.

The other red zone districts were Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Kabong, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 8,342 local cases in the past two weeks.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement that all in all there were four orange zone districts in the state to date, 11 yellow zone districts and five green zone districts.

The orange zone districts were Meradong, Kapit, Kanowit and Beluru with a total of 128 cases, while the yellow zones were Telang Usan, Sarikei, Pakan, Sebauh, Julau, Lawas, Daro, Tanjung Manis, Song, Pusa and Belaga with a total of 60 local cases in the past 14 days.

Bukit Mabong, Lubok Antu, Matu, Marudi and Limbang districts remained as green zone districts.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 18 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations since yesterday where 14 were in Kuching and two each in Padawan and Dalat.

The offences were leaving quarantine centre (7), not scanning MySejahtera or filling up the log book before entering premises (4), gathering and no physical distancing (4), inter-district travel without permit (2) and failing to update customer log book (1).

The total number of compounds issued by the police since the Movement Control Order was implemented on March 18, 2020 was 9,865, said SDMC.

No compounds were issued by the Local Government and Housing Ministry since yesterday, the committee added.