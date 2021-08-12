Two motorcyclists killed in head-on crash in Sibu

SIBU (Aug 12): Two motorcyclists were killed while a pillion rider was left in critical condition following a head-on collision at Jalan Bukit Lan here last night.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the police received a call from Sibu Hospital at 11pm informing that two men had died and another was in a critical condition following an accident.

“One of the deceased was identified as Mohd Hafiz Yunuz Abdullah, 21, from Rumah Agam, Mile 32 in Jalan Oya.

“The other deceased, called Mr X, is believed to be an Indonesian citizen.

“The victim, who was in a critical condition called Mr Y, was the pillion rider of Mr X. Both Mr X and Mr Y were found without any identification documents,” Stanley said in a statement today.

He said the two motorcycles are believed to have collided head-on at Jalan Bukit Lan.

The police went to the scene after they received the report from the hospital but only found the motorcycle ridden by Mohd Hafiz there.

“The other motorcycle, believed to have been used by Mr X and Mr Y, was not at the scene.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.