Virtual forum in Mandarin to highlight Pemulih incentives for employers

KUCHING (Aug 12): A virtual forum entitled ‘Pemulih incentives for employers: To ensure business sustainability in National Recovery Plan’ will take place from 10am to 11.30am on Saturday (Aug 14).

The forum is jointly organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso), Human Resource Ministry, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Association of Malaysia, and SME Association of Sarawak.

Socso state director Phillip Sangkan is expected to deliver a welcoming speech, while SME Association of Sarawak president Datuk Seri Charles Voon will give the opening address.

SME Association of Malaysia vice-president Chin Chee Seong will be the moderator, while the panelists expected are Socso Occupation Operation and Reintegration Return To Work Unit chief Wong Fong Wei and Occupation Service officer Cindy Wong.

The forum will enlighten participants on what they can do to benefit from the National People’s Well-being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

It is also to touch on what employers should do to enable their employees to benefit from Pemulih.

Employers will be guided how to apply for the assistance provided under the federal financial support package.

The forum, to be conducted in Mandarin, will be available on the Facebook pages of the SME Association of Malaysia and SME Association of Sarawak.