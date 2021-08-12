Women trying to conceive should get vaccinated – medical experts

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): Medical experts have called on women who are trying to become pregnant to make early preparations, including by obtaining the Covid-19 vaccinations, to lower the risk of infection and prevent them from getting seriously ill from the virus.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department head Prof Madya Dr Habibah Abdul Hamid said it would serve as a protective measure as pregnant women who contracted Covid-19 were more likely to have serious infections that require treatment in the intensive care unit compared to non-pregnant women.

“I encourage all women who are trying to conceive, including through intrauterine insemination (IUI) treatment or in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures, to complete their vaccination first,” she told Bernama.

For expectant mothers, Dr Habibah said they need to take both doses of the vaccine before entering the third trimester, adding that there was no reason to be afraid as the vaccines have been proven safe for them and their unborn babies.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry said there have been 70 reported deaths involving pregnant women due to Covid-19-related complications as of Aug 9, compared with zero cases in 2020.

A total of 3,396 Covid-19 cases were reported among pregnant women in Malaysia from March 2020 to June 2021 while the percentage of pregnant women infected with the virus who received intensive care rose from three per cent on July 10 to 5.3 per cent on Aug 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, Dr Ismail Yusoff who served at a private clinic in Selangor said pregnant mothers who tested positive for Covid-19 and undergoing quarantine at home were advised to be in close contact with doctors who can monitor them through teleconsultations.

During Bernama TV’s Koresponden Bernama programme today, Dr Ismail said expectant mothers also needed to ensure that their body temperature, respiratory rate, oxygen level and pulse rate are in a normal state, and to report to their doctors in the event of an emergency.

“They should also ensure they have sufficient medicine at home especially those suffering from chronic disease,” he said. – Bernama