11 Covid-19 self-test kits approved – Dr Adham

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 13): A total of 11 Covid-19 self-test kits have been given conditional approval so far, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said.

Out of the 11, seven test kits use saliva samples and four others use nasal swab samples.

“The test kits that have secured conditional approval through the Medical Device Authority of the Health Ministry can be obtained at public and private healthcare facilities,” he said at a press conference regarding Covid-19 developments here today.

He said those using the test kits are advised to report their test results via MySejahtera to enable the ministry to monitor their status.

The test kits include BERIGHT-Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device (Oral Fluid); ALLTest Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test (Oral Fluid); JusChek Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test (Oral Fluid); Salixium Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Rapid Test; Gmate Covid-19 Ag Saliva; and Longsee 2019-nCoV Ag & Influenza A/B Rapid Co-Detection Kit (Immunochromatography).

The remaining test kits are Sichuan Xincheng SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Assay, Flowflex™ SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-testing); STANDARD Q Covid-19 Ag Saliva Home Test; ProDetect ™ Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test (Saliva); and NEWGENE Bioengineering Covid-19 Antigen Detection Kit. – Bernama