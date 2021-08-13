1,654 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 1,654 new Covid-19 cases on August 13 with one new cluster — Kluster Donggongon.

Close contacts contributed 956 cases (58%) while 528 cases (32%) were detected from symptomatic screenings.

“The current trend is showing a significant increase in symptomatic categories in some districts, a sign that the transmission of the Covid-19 virus is becoming more widespread among the community.

“In Kota Kinabalu, almost 37% of the total new cases on Friday are from the symptomatic category, Tawau 43%, Tuaran 41.6%, Penampang 29% and Sandakan 41%,” said Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He added patients in Category 2 are currently increasing, with 995 individuals (60.2%) on August 13 compared to 306 (18.5%) individuals in Category 1.

On Friday, eight patients were in Category 3, four in Category 4 and three in Category 5.

Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 351 cases followed by Tawau 210, Penampang 204, Sandakan 116, Kota Belud 107, Papar 101, Tuaran 101 and Keningau 100.

Districts recorded double digit cases were Lahad Datu 36, Sipitang 33, Kudat 30, Beaufort 29, Beluran 28, Ranau 27, Tongod 26, Putatan 25, Kalabakan 24, Pitas 15, Kuala Penyu 13, Kunak 13, Kota Marudu 12, Tenom 12, Telupid 11, Semporna 10 and Kinabatangan 10.

Two districts recorded single digit cases were Nabawan (8) and Tambunan (2).

On the vaccination status, 19.6% of population in Sabah is fully vaccinated and 43.9% has received single dose.