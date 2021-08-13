All industry players encouraged to participate in CMIEA 2021

KUCHING (Aug 13): Malaysia recorded a huge decline in productivity growth by -5.5 per cent in 2020 due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) director-general Dato Abdul Latif Abu Seman.

“Organisations need to reset business planning in response to the changing dynamics brought forth by the pandemic.

“They need to review marketing strategies to pivot to virtual outreach and target critical mass and rebound from dormant activities as part of building resilience to boost productivity and competitiveness,” he said at the Chief Minister’s Industry Excellence Awards 2021 (CMIEA) virtual ceremony launched by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan over Zoom yesterday.

On CMIEA, he said the awards programme adopted the Malaysia Business Excellence Framework (MBEF) with an all-inclusive approach for organisations intending to move their performance to the next level.

“MPC, as the guidance of the framework, is committed in assisting organisations to improve productivity through the adoption of MBEF,” he said.

He said CMIEA 2021 will be part of MPC’s flagship programme, empowering the productive mindset designated under the Sarawak productivity initiatives.

“Sarawak productivity flagship programmes will also encompass strengthening a conducive business environment through improving regulations as well as intensifying the digital transformation of the state.

“I hope CMIEA 2021 will be the catalyst for companies to spearhead rebooting productivity initiatives in the journey of excellence,” he said and urged all industry players to participate in CMIEA in improving efforts to build resilience in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) president Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg said the CMIEA is the highest award in the state to recognise and celebrate the achievement of successful Sarawakian companies.

“This year’s theme ‘Reset, Reform, Rebound, Building Resilience in Boosting Productivity’ focuses on the resilience of businesses in navigating the impacts of Covid-19.

“SBF hopes to encourage businesses and industries in the state to move forward and be a role model and inspiration for others in spite of the challenging times during this pandemic for the overall economic development of Sarawak,” he said.

He also hoped that CMIEA will continue to foster greater awareness and commitment to quality new improvement and sustainable development among the business community.

The CMIEA is open to large, medium, small and micro categories and the closing date for this year’s awards is on September 15.

For further enquiries, call SBF secretariat at 082-237148 or email [email protected]