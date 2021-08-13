Asteel, Unimas ink MOA to upskill future leaders

KUCHING: ASTEEL Sdn Bhd (Asteel) inked a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with UNIMAS Business School (Unimas) at Koompassia Excelsa Gallery, Chancellery Building.

The purpose of the MOA is a formal inking of the collaboration between both parties towards promoting and facilitating greater learning and development of Asteel’s employees. The MOA also marked the official commencement of a curated Executive Leadership Development Programme to upskill 11 Asteel managers.

The MOA signatories were Asteel’s group managing director, Datuk Seri Victor Hii Lu Thian and Unimas Edu Sdn Bhd chairman of board of directors and vice chancellor of Unimas, Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi.

Present to witness the signing ceremony were the senior leadership team and employees of both entities including academic members of Unimas.

Hii said: “At Asteel, our people remain our greatest assets and we are honoured to work with the UNIMAS Business School to cultivate a strong talent ecosystem for Asteel, in line with our 5-year master plan.

“The curated executive leadership development programme will equip our employees with skills that will help them with their future leadership roles to meet our exponential expansion and growth,” he added.

Mohamad Kadim said: “I hope that through the collaboration, we will work together to provide quality professional and executive programmes and short courses to suit the needs and requirements of our workforce and the community at large.”

The executive leadership development programme includes modules that are designed and tailored by Unimas Business School and Asteel Group to meet the challenging demands of the industry hence fostering core competencies and skills that are needed by Asteel employees as the company’s future leaders.