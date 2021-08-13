Bomba searching for driver after pick-up goes off under-construction Btg Lassa bridge

SIBU (Aug 13): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is searching for the driver of a pick-up truck that went off the Batang Lassa bridge in Daro, which is still under construction, early this morning.

A press statement from the Bomba Operations Centre said the department received a report at 4.45am today that the pick-up truck had fallen from the bridge and that there was a driver inside.

The statement said an eyewitness saw the vehicle going on the bridge with its headlights on and then suddenly disappearing from view.

Upon reaching the bridge he found the vehicle was nowhere to be seen and the safety barrier had been breached.

This led the eyewitness to call 999 to report the incident.

Police have also been called to the scene.