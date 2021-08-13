Cops classify Kota Samarahan Air Force camp shooting as murder

KUCHING (Aug 13): Sarawak police have classified the shooting at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) camp in Kota Samarahan this morning, which resulted in four deaths, as murder.

In a statement, Sarawak deputy police commissioner DCP Mancha Ata said at 7.15am, the suspect — also an Air Force man — entered the camp’s guardhouse and took a weapon, which was kept in a safe.

Another personnel member, with the rank of corporal, who witnessed his actions, tried to stop the suspect from acting rashly.

This led the suspect to open fire at the corporal, injuring him in the abdomen.

“The corporal, who was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital Heart Centre at 9.15am, succumbed to the injuries while receiving treatment,” said Mancha.

After shooting the corporal, Mancha said the suspect then went inside a room where he shot another personnel member in the chest.

The suspect then shot another colleague, who was also in the same room, in the back.

“After fatally wounding the two personnel at the scene, the suspect then shot himself dead,” said Mancha.

Medical forensics teams from the police and the Sarawak General Hospital are currently collecting DNA samples at the scene and the firearm that was used in the incident.

The firearm and bullet shell casings will be sent to the police’s forensics department and the chemist laboratory for further analysis.

“We have also gone through the security footage and have called in witnesses for further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” said Mancha.

It was earlier reported that five other personnel, who were at the guardhouse, managed to flee to safety.

Mancha added the motive of the shooting is still unclear and urged the public not to speculate on the incident.

“For this investigation, the identity of all deceased will be kept confidential as a way to respect the affected family members,” he said.

RMAF chief General Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad is currently at the camp to ascertain the situation first hand.