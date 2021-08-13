Cops identify driver of pick-up that went off under construction Btg Lassa bridge

SIBU (Aug 13): Daro police have identified the driver of a pick-up truck that went off the Batang Lassa bridge in Daro, which is still under construction, early this morning as Kelvin Lau Ben Song, 25.

In a statement, Daro police chief DSP Neil Beginda said Lau is an engineer with the company constructing the bridge.

He said the company confirmed that Lau, who is from Sibu, was the driver of the pick-up truck, which belonged to the company.

At present the search and rescue team is still searching for Lau and the vehicle.

An eyewitness, who was in a tugboat in the river, saw the pick-up truck on the bridge around 4.30am moving towards land.

The vehicle is said to have suddenly rammed into the safety barrier, causing all the lights along the bridge to go out.

The eyewitness and his crew members then moved to the bridge and found that the safety barrier had been breached and the vehicle was nowhere to be seen.

It is believed that the vehicle went off the bridge and fell into the river with Lau still inside.