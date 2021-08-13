Covid-19: Lubok Antu turns yellow zone from green – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 13): Lubok Antu District has been classified as yellow zone from green after recording two local Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

All in all, the state now has 10 yellow zone districts, including Telang Usan, Sarikei, Pakan, Sebauh, Julau, Lawas, Tanjung Manis, Song and Pusa, with a total of 70 local cases in the past two weeks.

On a positive note, Daro and Belaga districts have been classified as green zones from yellow after no local cases emerged from there over the same period.

This brought the total number of green zone districts in the state to six, the committee said in today’s statement.

Orange zone districts Meradong, Beluru, Kapit and Kanowit remained unchanged, recording 128 local cases in the past 14 days.

Red zone districts Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Kabong, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu also remained unchanged, recording 8,595 local cases in the past 14 days.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

At the same time, no premises was listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, and the number of premises in Sarawak listed in the HIDE system remained unchanged at 284.

Meanwhile, the police had issued 35 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations since yesterday, where 20 were issued in Sibu, 13 in Kuching and two in Bintulu.

The offences were carrying out activities under the negative list (20), gathering with no physical distancing (9), not scanning MySejahtera or writing personal information before entering premises (4), and not wearing face masks in public places (2).

The total number of compounds issued by the police since the Movement Control Order was implemented on March 18, 2020 to date was 9,900, said SDMC.

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued one compound since yesterday.

The compound was issued by the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council for incomplete customer log book.

This brought the total number of compounds issued by the ministry since Feb 1 to date to 1,409.