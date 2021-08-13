Covid-19: Sarawak records six more new clusters

KUCHING (Aug 13): Six more new clusters were declared in Sarawak today, with five being community clusters, and one kindergarten cluster.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed in a statement that the Jalan Sungai Maong Cluster involved staff an pupils at a kindergarten near Sungai Maong here, where 20 including the index case were found positive for Covid-19 out of 99 screened, while four were still waiting for their lab test results.

The first community cluster dubbed the Stutong Baru Resettlement Scheme Cluster here involving several families there had infected six individuals out of 17 screened, while 10 still waiting for their lab test results.

The second community cluster – Kampung Sungai Laruh Cluster – here involved several families at the village near Jalan Seruling near Petra Jaya here, where 12 including the index case were positive for Covid-19 out of 80 screened.

The Taman Undah Landeh Cluster is the third community cluster, involving residents at Taman Indah Landeh near Jalan Sri Permai Off Jalan Landeh here had infected eight individuals including the index case, out of 15 screened.

The fourth community cluster, the Sungai Menok Cluster, involved a longhouse which had been under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) near Sungai Menok, Lapok, Tinjar in Beluru had infected 20 individuals out of 72 screened, while 12 more still waiting for their lab test results.

The fifth community cluster is the Long Maktub Cluster which involved a longhouse which had been under the EMCO near Tubau in Sebauh saw eight positive cases including the index case, out of 34 screened, while 26 more were still waiting for their lab test results.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced the end of three clusters – the Nanga Sejugam Cluster in Julau; Jalan Haji Taha Cluster in Kuching; and Sungai Pelepak Cluster in Meradong – as they did not record any new cases in the last 28 days.

Currently, the state has 99 active clusters, with 18 reported 91 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that recorded new cases were Kampung Sungai Duuh Cluster in Serian (29), Kampung Haji Baki Cluster in Kuching (16), Kampung Pulo Ulu Cluster in Kuching (8), Long Maktub Cluster in Sebauh (5), Kampung Quop Kuching (5), Bungey 2 Cluster in Betong (5), Kampung Sebat Melayu Cluster in Lundu (5), Kinda KM18 Cluster in Bintulu (3), Sungai Serindak Cluster in Selangau (3), Kampung Pandan Cluster Lundu (3), Lubuk Bukut Cluster in Mukah (2), and one each in Lunyim Cluster in Telang Usan, Jalan Airport Kuching Cluster in Kuching, Kampung Bintawa Ulu Cluster in Kuching, Jalan Buan Cluster in Tatau, Braang Payang Cluster in Kuching, Bandar Riyal Cluster in Samarahan and Tembok Miri Cluster in Miri.