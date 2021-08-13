Defamation suit trial between state and Wong Soon Koh rescheduled

SIBU (Aug 13): The defamation suit trial between the state government and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has been rescheduled to Sept 13.

Defence counsel George Lo confirmed this when contacted.

He said the new trial dates will be Sept 13-15.

Wong, the defendant, would be called to testify at the hearing when it resumes.

The state government is claiming that Wong defamed it in a statement issued on May 9, which questioned the settlement with Petronas on the state sales tax.

It is suing Wong, who is also Bawang Assan assemblyman and a former state minister, for RM5 million.