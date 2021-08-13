Dr Adham: Over 26 million Covid-19 vaccine doses dispensed as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 13): A total of 26,388,905 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been dispensed through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through an infographic shared on Twitter, said, 16,545,384 doses doses were administered to first dose recipients and 9,843,521 doses as second dose.

“According to percentage, 70.7 per cent of the country’s adult population have received the first dose, while 42 per cent have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination,” he said.

On the daily vaccination rate, a total of 525,342 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 197,962 of them as first dose while 327,380 doses were for the second dose recipients.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of the virus in the country. — Bernama

Jumlah pemberian vaksin COVID-19 sehingga 12 Ogos 2021 ialah 26,388,905 dos. 525,342 dos pada 12 Ogos. Dos 1 : 197,962

Dos 2 : 327,380 Jumlah yg terima dos pertama ialah 16,545,384 orang. Daripada jumlah itu, 9,843,521 orang terima dos kedua.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/THpOiggkc2 — Dr Adham Baba (@DrAdhamBaba) August 13, 2021