Friday, August 13
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Dr Adham: Over 26 million Covid-19 vaccine doses dispensed as of yesterday

Dr Adham: Over 26 million Covid-19 vaccine doses dispensed as of yesterday

0
Posted on Nation

A front-liner organises numbered cards for vaccine recipients at the Al-Islam Specialist Hospital in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 13): A total of 26,388,905 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been dispensed through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through an infographic shared on Twitter, said, 16,545,384 doses doses were administered to first dose recipients and 9,843,521 doses as second dose.

“According to percentage, 70.7 per cent of the country’s adult population have received the first dose, while 42 per cent have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination,” he said.

On the daily vaccination rate, a total of 525,342 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 197,962 of them as first dose while 327,380 doses were for the second dose recipients.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of the virus in the country. — Bernama

Recommended Posts