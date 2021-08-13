Dr Zakir Naik’s lawsuit against Kulasegaran fixed for trial in March 2022

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 13): The trial of a defamation suit brought by Dr Zakir Naik against Ipoh Barat Member of Parliament M. Kulasegaran, will begin in March next year.

Zakir’s counsel, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader when contacted by media, said High Court Judicial Commissioner Quay Chew Soon fixed March 22, 23 and 24 for the trial when the matter came up for case management today via e-review.

On Nov 27, 2019, Zakir filed a defamation suit against Kulasegaran over his remarks that allegedly opened him to public ridicule and portrayed him as a threat to national security.

In the statement of claim, Zakir, as the plaintiff is seeking compensation and damage claims from the defendant (Kulasegaran), as well as a court injunction prohibiting him from publishing and distributing four defamatory news articles in any medium.

Zakir also demanded an apology be issued and published in newspapers and online news portals within seven days from when the notice was served.

The plaintiff claimed that the remarks made about him by the defendant were malicious, spurious and defamatory. – Bernama